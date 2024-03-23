NSW and Qld veteran cricketers compete in Maitland and Port Stephens

State pride will be on the line when veteran cricketers from NSW and Queensland take to the field across Maitland and Port Stephens for a two-day tournament on March 25-26.
The State of Origin series known at the Cooper Finlay Cup will feature two teams from each state in Over 40s, 0ver 50s and Over 55s competitions.
The anual competition between Veterans Cricket NSW and QLD is played alternately in Queensland and NSW and in addition to the games in Maitland, over 60s/65s/70s will be played in Port Macquarie at the same time.
One of the organisers Darren Gladman said there some pretty handy players from across the ages in both the NSW and Queesland squads, with several players part of Australian veteran teams.
For anyone interested in catching the games they start at 9.30am
Over 40s
NSW Bluesv QLD Maroon, Robins Oval
NSW Waratahs v QLD Gold, Kurri Central,
Over 50s
NSW Bluesv QLD Maroon, Lorn Park
NSW Waratahs v QLD Gold, Jack Collins Oval, Raymond Terrace
Over 55s
NSW Bluesv QLD Maroon, Bill Bobbins Oval, Raymond Terrace
NSW Waratahs v QLD Gold, Coronation Oval
Over 40s
NSW Blues v QLD Gold, Robins Oval
NSW Waratahs v QLD Maroon, Kurri Central
Over 50s
NSW Bluesv QLD Gold Lorn Melrose St Lorn
NSW Waratahs v QLD Maroon, Jack Collins Oval, Raymond Terrace
Over 55s
NSW Bluesv QLD Gold, Bill Bobbins Oval,
NSW Waratahs v QLD Maroon, Coronation Oval
