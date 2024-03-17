Bowthorne, Tenambit Morpeth and Paterson book places in one-day GFs

Bowthorne, Tenambit Morpeth and Paterson have booked their places in the Maitland one-day A, B and C-grade grand finals after preliminary final wins on Saturday.
Bowthorne won a high-scoring thriller against South Maitland Railway by one wicket at Kurri Central on Saturday.
SMR won the toss and elected to bat first posting an impressive 6/256 off their 40 overs.
Joshua Horn led the scoring with 62, Adam Roy 52 and David Seers 44 in a tremendous all round batting performance.
Ricky Leonard took 3-71 and Nathan Bradbery 2-40 for Bowthorne.
In response, Bowthorne got home in the final over posting 9/268 led by 71 to Mitch Irwin, Scott Boyd 43, Greg Dunn 37 and Ryan Stallworthy 35.
Dustin Blakemore took 4-42 and David Seers 3-37 for SMR.
Bowthorne will meet minor premiers Paterson in the grand final on Saturday, March 23.
B-grade preliminary final
Tenambit Morpeth were 106-run winners against Rutherford Stubbies in the B-grade grand final.
Sent into bat, the Bulls made 152 before being dismissed in the 34th over.
Chris Kuszelyk top scored with 40, captain Rick Kuszelyk 28 and William Hall 24.
Rutherford were all out for 46 in 15 overs. Kuszelyk led the attack taking 4-5 and Hilal Abbas 2-8.
Tenambit Morpeth, who finished third at the end of the regular season, will play minor premiers Lochinvar in the grand final.
C-grade preliminary final
Paterson recorded a three-wicket win against the Rutherford Stubbies in the C-grade grand final.
Paterson won the toss and sent Rutherford into bat dismissing them for 90 in the 21st over.
Ryan Taylor top scored with 29 for the Stubbies and Beau Burnett made 18, while Darren Crouch took 4-18, Mick Baxter 3-18 and Harrison McCosker 3-28.
In reply, Paterson made 7/91 off 19.3 overs with Wil Burgmann 29 not out leading the way and Rodney Gane 25. Jeremy Brown took 4-24 for Rutherford.
Paterson will meet Hinton in the grand final.
