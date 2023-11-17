A free, all ages evening of live music and entertainment is heading to Queens Wharf at Morpeth for a summer celebration on the banks of the Hunter River on January 13.
Make It Maitland presents Soundswell, featuring an impressive lineup of popular Aussie musos, including alt pop singer songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke, electropop act Boo Seeka, Hunter native Kira Puru, and indie rock band The Appointments.
Maitland City Council's Coordinator City Events and Activation Adam Franks said Soundswell promises an unforgettable experience for the community.
"The event will feature nationally recognised musical acts, family friendly activities and a diverse selection of food offerings from local vendors," he said.
"As shown by last year's hugely popular Morpeth Bicentenary event, Queens Wharf Park makes for a perfect picturesque backdrop for a summery celebration of music."
In addition to bringing some impressive musical acts to Morpeth, council is excited to collaborate with local businesses to bolster Morpeth's reputation as a popular day trip and overnight destination in the Hunter.
President of the It Must Be Morpeth Business Association Lisa Simmonds-Webb said Soundswell will not only showcase the incredible musical talent of Australia but highlight Morpeth's unique charm and boutique offerings.
"We look forward to welcoming a host of visitors to Morpeth," she said.
For more details about the event and the full lineup, visit www.maitlandevents.com.au.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.