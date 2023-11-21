The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Rotary Clubs of Maitland host day of action march against domestic violence

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 3:30pm
Attendees of a march against domestic violence in Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Protesters will march through Central Maitland on Friday, December 1 with one thing on their minds - raising awareness about the city's rising level of domestic violence.

