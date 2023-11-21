Gibbers isn't just your typical domestic short-hair cat, he's a nap-loving, loyal companion ready to find his forever home.
His striking white and grey fur, along with his captivating heterochromatic eyes, make Gibbers perfect for anyone looking for a quirky furry friend.
Gibbers' calm and composed demeanour perfectly complements a more mature family environment, meaning he'll be best suited for a household with older children (aged 12 and above).
As a cat who prefers to be the only furry friend at home, he thrives as the centre of attention, offering undivided affection and loyal companionship in return.
As a tried and tested 'lounge boy,' Gibbers revels in a laid-back lifestyle.
Whether basking in a sunbeam, a couch, or in a cat bed, he's the ideal companion for those who want a quiet, peaceful home.
Seeking a loving home that values quiet moments and relaxation, Gibbers is ready to become a cherished member of your family.
If you're considering opening your heart to this charming and laid-back cat, contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
If you would like to visit Gibbers in-person, you can visit from Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
The Hunter Shelter is closed every Monday and on public holidays.
