The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Domestic short-hair cat Gibbers is looking for a loving family

By Rspca Nsw
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet Gibbers, a laid-back domestic short-hair cat looking for his forever home. Picture supplied
Meet Gibbers, a laid-back domestic short-hair cat looking for his forever home. Picture supplied

Gibbers isn't just your typical domestic short-hair cat, he's a nap-loving, loyal companion ready to find his forever home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.