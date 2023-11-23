The Maitland Repertory Theatre's final show of the year Calendar Girls by Tim Firth is on now, and will run until December 10. Based on the true story of 11 women baring it all for a calendar to support the Leukaemia Research Fund, the play is a heartwarming tale of friendship, courage and a touch of cheekiness. Get tickets ($30 for adults) for Friday or Saturday night's show at mrt.org.au.

