BLACK FRIDAY SALE
THE LEVEE
The Levee's Black Friday Sale is on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25. Shoppers could win a $5000 shopping spree by spending just $20 in a single transaction. It's a great chance to get some Christmas shopping done. On Friday, there will also be live music and dancers entertaining.
NIGHT MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Join in the excitement at Maitland Showground from 4pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday at the Christmas themed Aussie Night Markets. Explore a diverse selection of gourmet food, desserts and boutique retail stalls, while the kids enjoy rides, jumping castles and carnival games. Entry is $2 per person.
CHRISTMAS MARKET
EAST MAITLAND CWA
CALENDAR GIRLS
REPERTORY THEATRE
The Maitland Repertory Theatre's final show of the year Calendar Girls by Tim Firth is on now, and will run until December 10. Based on the true story of 11 women baring it all for a calendar to support the Leukaemia Research Fund, the play is a heartwarming tale of friendship, courage and a touch of cheekiness. Get tickets ($30 for adults) for Friday or Saturday night's show at mrt.org.au.
PLANT MARKET
MAITLAND GAOL
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community.
