Maitland residents are encouraged to get behind Share the Dignity's latest Dignity Drive this festive season, and support the fight to end period poverty for women in need.'
Bags filled with essentials can be dropped off at Bunnings from November 10 to November 26 2023.
Share the Dignity's 'It's in the Bag' campaign supports women and girls spending Christmas in domestic violence refuges, homeless shelters or living in poverty to receive basic essentials.
The drive is in its ninth year and community members can give the gift of hope this Christmas by filling a bag with a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, condition, soap, roll-on-deodorant and period products.
Additional items including lip balm, socks or a handwritten note are also welcome.
Share the Dignity founder and managing director, Rochelle Courtenay said each year thousands of women and girls are waking up on Christmas morning in domestic violence refuges and homeless shelters.
"For many, an It's in the Bag might be the only gift they receive for Christmas," she said.
Ms Courtenay encouraged those who can afford to give to put an It's in the Bag together this year.
"You never know who in your life could be experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, or be struggling to make ends meet, so please help a woman in need this Christmas," she said.
Kim Hamson knows firsthand the impact an It's in the Bag donation can have, having received a bag after fleeing domestic violence with her daughter with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
"To this day I still use the same brand of shampoo that was in the bag," she said.
"The smell makes me feel safe, reminds me how lucky I was that day to receive the bag, and reminds me that there is hope."
Bunnings Chief Customer Officer Ryan Baker said they were proud to support Share the Dignity's It's in the Bag appeal again this year, with the annual appeal collecting over 623,000 bags through Bunnings stores to date.
"This is our seventh year being involved in It's in the Bag and it has become a cause close to the heart of many of our team members who throw their full support behind the campaign each year," he said.
