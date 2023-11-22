The Maitland Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Chisholm's Lauren Parker earns fourth NSW Champions of Sport honour

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chisholm's Lauren Parker earns NSW Champions of Sport honour for the fourth time. Picture supplied
Chisholm's Lauren Parker earns NSW Champions of Sport honour for the fourth time. Picture supplied

Chisholm para-triathlete Lauren Parker was named Athlete of the Year with a Disability for a fourth time at the NSW Champions of Sport awards at Darling Harbour on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.