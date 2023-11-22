Chisholm para-triathlete Lauren Parker was named Athlete of the Year with a Disability for a fourth time at the NSW Champions of Sport awards at Darling Harbour on Monday night.
Parker, who claimed the honour in 2018, 2019, and 2022, won gold in her first major international para cycling event in August, this year.
She took out the gold medal in the Women's Time Trial H3 and the silver medal in the Women's Road Race H3 at the 2023 UCI Para-cyclying Road World Championships in Glasgow.
Also last year, the 34-year-old became the first para-athlete to hold world championships in triathlon and ironman triathlon at the same time.
Now a double world champion para-athlete, Parker reconfirmed her standing as among NSW's greatest ever athletes when capturing the blue ribbon Athlete of the Year with a Disability award.
Parker joins wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley as a four-time winner of Athlete of the Year with a Disability award.
She is now just one title behind five-time award winner, wheelchair tennis great, David Hall.
In April 2017, Parker's life was thrown upside down when on a routine training ride near Raymond Terrace both her tyres blew.
She crashed into a guard rail and was left paralysed from the impact.
Parker continues to show her determination in both the longer and short forms of para-triathlon completing an undefeated international season.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.