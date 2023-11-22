The Maitland Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Have your say on future of visitor information services in Maitland

By Newsroom
November 22 2023 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Town Hall and administration centre. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland Town Hall and administration centre. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland City Council is asking residents, visitors and business owners to have their say on the future of the city's visitor information services via an online survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.