Maitland City Council is asking residents, visitors and business owners to have their say on the future of the city's visitor information services via an online survey.
In August, councillors endorsed a recommendation to discontinue a standalone Visitor Information Centre and further investigate four possible options for visitor services in the future.
Council's city experiences and economy manager Caroline Booth said the survey is a key part of council's ongoing commitment to involve the community in the transformation of the city's visitor economy.
"The Visitor Information Centre is positioned at the gateway to Central Maitland and has been very underutilised," she said.
"There are a range of opportunities highlighted in our Destination Management Plan and we are keen to hear from visitors and community members so that we take the best possible step forward."
The community can take part in the survey and read the Visitor Information Services Review Report at mait.city/visitor-information-services-review.
The survey will be open until 5pm on Wednesday, January 31 and the results will be shared soon after.
