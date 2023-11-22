The Maitland Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Four Maitland and Vacy teachers awarded esteemed HALT teacher accreditation

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherford Public School assistant principal Belinda Lantry receiving her HALT medal from Minister for Education Prue Carr. Picture supplied
Rutherford Public School assistant principal Belinda Lantry receiving her HALT medal from Minister for Education Prue Carr. Picture supplied

A group of hard-working Maitland teachers have had their efforts rewarded, achieving the esteemed Highly Accomplish and Lead Teacher accreditation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.