The Maitland Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Community

Tocal College students save 120 lives and come in third place in schools blood donation challenge

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tocal College students and blood donors Jesse Emery, 21, and Grace Nesbitt, 18. Picture by Chloe Coleman
Tocal College students and blood donors Jesse Emery, 21, and Grace Nesbitt, 18. Picture by Chloe Coleman

Tocal College students and staff has taken out third place in a friendly blood donation battle between more than 100 NSW and QLD schools, saving 120 lives in the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.