The Maitland Mercurysport
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cameron Bates takes 5-20 as City United beat Tenambit Morpeth

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 26 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City pace bowler Cameron Bates, pictured in action against Raymond Terrace, took 5-20 against Tenambit Morpeth. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
City pace bowler Cameron Bates, pictured in action against Raymond Terrace, took 5-20 against Tenambit Morpeth. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

A five-wicket haul from Cameron Bates and a 128-run partnership between Ricky Dent and Josh Trappel helped City United to a seven-wicket win in a high-scoring one-day match against Tenambit Morpeth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.