Changed traffic conditions with work on M1 extension to Raymond Terrace

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the New England Highway while construction work is undertaken on the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require lane closures and temporary speed reductions at the following locations and times:
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
