Changed traffic conditions with work on M1 extension to Raymond Terrace

. M1 Pacific Motorway northbound lane closure between Black Hill Road and John Renshaw Drive between 8pm and 5am, Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December.



. New England Highway eastbound lane closure between Quarter Sessions Road and Anderson Drive from 8pm to 5am, Wednesday 29 November to Friday 1 December.



. New England Highway westbound lane closure from 8pm to 5am, Monday 27 November to Thursday 30 November.



. Maitland Road westbound lane closure from 8pm to 5am, Friday 1 December. . Maitland Road eastbound lane closure from 8pm to 5am, Monday 27 November to Wednesday 29 November.



. Pacific Highway southbound lane closure, near Tomago Road between 8pm and 5am, Wednesday 29 November to Friday 1 December.



. Pacific Hwy northbound lane closure opposite the Hunter Region Botanical Gardens from 8pm to 5am, Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December.



. Anderson Drive onramp shoulder closure to New England Highway from 7am to 5pm, Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December.

