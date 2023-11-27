The Maitland Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Lane closures, speed reductions: Work on M1 to Raymond Terrace - Black Hill to Tomago project

By Newsroom
November 27 2023 - 2:49pm
Changed traffic conditions with work on M1 extension to Raymond Terrace
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the New England Highway while construction work is undertaken on the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.

Local News

