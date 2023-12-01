The Maitland Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Community
Watch

Rotary, Police and Maitland community march against domestic violence

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of people against domestic violence marched from Maitland Court House to Maitland Town Hall on Friday, December 1. Picture by Chloe Coleman
A group of people against domestic violence marched from Maitland Court House to Maitland Town Hall on Friday, December 1. Picture by Chloe Coleman

A sea of purple-wearing activists marched through Central Maitland on Friday afternoon to raise awareness about domestic violence in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.