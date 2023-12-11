Maitland Repertory Theatre takes home two awards at drama's night of nights

Maitland Repertory Theatre has taken home two awards at the Hunter drama community's night of nights.
The 45th annual City of Newcastle Drama Association (CONDA) awards were held on Saturday, December 9 at Newcastle City Hall.
Maitland Repertory Theatre were nominated in 12 categories, and have scored the win in two.
Celia Kelly won the award for Excellence by a Performer in a Supporting Role - Play for her role in Maitland Repertory Theatre's Rumours.
Pip Thoroughgood won the award for Excellence by a Director - Play for directing Maitland Repertory Theatre's All My Sons.
The longest-running theatre awards program in Australia, the CONDAs bring together the very best of local talent to celebrate the achievements of theatre makers throughout the year.
A panel of six judges attended 61 productions throughout the year, at venues from Maitland to Speers Point, to Newcastle City to pick the winners in 27 award categories.
All judges have formal training in theatre studies and practical experience in the industry.
Head CONDA judge Karen Birrell said the calibre of theatre produced in Newcastle this year was exceptional.
"This year, the CONDA winners hailed from 12 different local theatre companies, reflecting a broad distribution of achievements in design, technical achievement, performance, direction and writing across the region," Ms Birrell said.
CONDA president Shane Bransdon said it was great to see so many different companies winning awards this year.
"Some years, there are particular shows that dominate and take home quite a few awards but this year, there was a great spread, demonstrating there is quality work being produced everywhere," Dr Bransdon said.
