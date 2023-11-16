The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Repertory Theatre receives 12 City of Newcastle Drama Awards nominations

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
November 16 2023 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Rae as Chris Keever, Aimee Cavanagh as Kate Keever, and Carl Caulfield as Joe Keever acting in Maitland Repertory Theatre's All My Sons, which is nominated for six CONDAs. Picture by Anne Robinson
Richard Rae as Chris Keever, Aimee Cavanagh as Kate Keever, and Carl Caulfield as Joe Keever acting in Maitland Repertory Theatre's All My Sons, which is nominated for six CONDAs. Picture by Anne Robinson

Maitland is well represented among this year's City of Newcastle Drama Awards (CONDAs) nominees, with 12 nominations for the repertory theatre and one for the musical society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.