Maitland is well represented among this year's City of Newcastle Drama Awards (CONDAs) nominees, with 12 nominations for the repertory theatre and one for the musical society.
The CONDAs is Australia's longest continually running theatre awards program, and this year has set a record with 186 nominations for the 2023 season, the most in its history.
There are 65 theatrical productions in the running, and awards span across 27 categories.
Maitland Repertory Theatre has five productions among its 12 nominations; Dorothy in Wonderland, All My Sons, Rumours, On Golden Pond and Lord of the Flies.
Theatre secretary Ian Robinson and vice president Anne Robinson said the nominations are proof the organisation is doing something right.
"It's great that Maitland Repertory Theatre and its members are being recognised by our peers," they said.
"The Hunter Valley theatre community is a hive of activity and we're very pleased to be a part of it."
They said every production requires a lot of hard work and dedication.
"Each play that we perform requires a coordinated effort by between 12 and 20 volunteer members directly involved in preparing for the show for about three months," they said.
"In addition other volunteers help out during the performances with front of house and catering.
"We could not survive without our dedicated team of willing helpers."
Other Maitland productions have been nominated too, with Maitland Musical Society's Little Women receiving one, and the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, which has students from Maitland, receiving seven for their ASPIRE production The Pirate Code.
Excellence in Costume Design
Excellence in Set and Props Design
Excellence in Sound Design
Excellence by a Performer 18 and Under in a Supporting Role
Best Ensemble - Play
Excellence by a Performer in a Supporting Role - Play
Excellence by a Performer in a Leading Role - Play
Excellence by a Director - Play
Best Dramatic Production
Excellence by a Performer in a Leading Role - Musical
There are also a number of Maitland residents who have been nominated for their work with other organisations.
Winners of the CONDA awards will be announced at a ceremony on the evening of Saturday, December 9 at Newcastle City Hall. Anyone interested in the local theatre industry is invited to purchase tickets through the Civic Theatre.
A full list of the 2023 CONDA Nominees can be found here.
