A Maitland Greens candidate has jumped on board a petition to protect the South Maitland Railway corridor and reintroduce passenger trains between Maitland and Cessnock.
An ePetition to NSW Parliament is calling for the government to make use of the currently dormant rail line between Maitland and Bellbird by introducing a passenger service.
It is sitting at almost 1000 signatures.
Campbell Knox, who was The Greens candidate for Maitland in the 2023 NSW election, has voiced his support for the petition.
He said he recently met with impassioned community members to discuss the region's need for better access to public transport.
"The South Maitland Railway used to be an extensive transport network that could see people travelling from Maitland to Cessnock and back without having to rely on fuel or be caught in traffic," he said.
In a previous article about the petition, Regional Transport and Roads minister Jenny Aitchison told The Mercury that Transport for NSW is working on a plan to determine transport needs.
The Hunter Strategic Regional Integrated Transport Plan (SRITP) will evaluate the community's transport needs over the next 20 years.
"This will include economic opportunities and public transport options to support housing and jobs growth in the region and will consider maximising the use of the existing transport network and explore the feasibility of opportunities to better align the growth areas in the Maitland and Cessnock LGAs with a focus on the rail corridor," Ms Aitchison said.
"I welcome the opportunity to continue the conversation with the community to ensure it delivers a plan that meets the needs of the Hunter now and into the future."
Maitland resident Macauley Blissett has also signed the petition, and said access to reliable public transport is a community's basic right.
"The infrastructure is already there, this solution seems like the best one there is," they said.
"We've seen people from the Cessnock end rally behind this issue recently but it's time the voice of Maitland residents was heard."
View the petition here.
