Maitland councillors are again pushing the state government to reveal its plans for the old Maitland Hospital site, saying it is at risk of vandalism and falling into disrepair.
It has almost been two years since the hospital moved to the new site at Metford and councillors want to see it redeveloped.
Councillor Ben Mitchell said it needed to happen before vandals struck and the building deteriorated further.
Its between 2 train stations, walking distance to the CBD and has green space around it as well, he said.
After it being abandoned for so long and left to rot, almost any activation that remediates the site and looks after the heritage components is a good thing.
Maitland council will write to the state government and ask them to share their plans. It will also send a report the council released in 2022 which put forward a list of potential uses including housing, tourism operations, education, health care, accommodation or even creative purposes.
Its a really key site for the city Its a substantial site theres a lot of good that can be done there, Councillor Ben Whiting said.
I really like the options that we put forward [in the report], Cr Bill Hackney added.
Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin, who brought the issue to the councils attention at this weeks meeting, said it was a very important site to all Maitland people.
We know what happens to many sites that sit vacant, weve seen that recently with the old Maitland Park Bowling Club, so there is risk to the site, he said.
They are historical buildings and the concern of them going into disrepair sitting there vacant is a real threat.
The previous state government has remained tight-lipped about plans for the site since it announced the new hospital would be built at Metford in 2013.
Councillor Whiting questioned whether they even had a plan at all.
Even before it closed down you would have thought a plan would have been put in place, he said.
The council will also write to Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and ask her for an update on the governments plans.
The council will also for a response by the end of January.
Councillor Mitchell and Councillor Griffin both highlighted the heritage value of the buildings and said that needs to be preserved.
