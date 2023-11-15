The Maitland Mercury
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland's tallest Christmas tree lights up in city centre

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 15 2023 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland City Council lights up the city's grandest Christmas tree. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Maitland City Council lights up the city's grandest Christmas tree. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Maitland's festive season looks bright as Maitland City Council have officially unveiled an 11 metre tall Christmas tree to celebrate the start of the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.