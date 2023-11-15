Maitland's festive season looks bright as Maitland City Council have officially unveiled an 11 metre tall Christmas tree to celebrate the start of the festive season.
A ceremonial lighting was held on November 10 in front of Maitland City Library, where the grandest Christmas tree in the city's history was lit up in lights.
Maitland City Mayor Philip Penfold said he remembers living in Regent Street as a little boy and there was a tree at the same site council's new Christmas tree.
"Back in the day, we only had normal light globes and they would wrap the globes around the tree," he said.
In 2015, the tree fell over as a result of a big storm and its previous location is now home to the tallest tree in Maitland.
Cr Penfold said it's been a tough year for the community, and council hopes to spread some joy this festive season.
"It's tough for people to get through the difficulty of a pandemic and now inflation and wage concerns," he said.
"The least their council can do is to provide a bit of joy and we thought this would be a good location right in the heart of our city."
Cr Penfold said the tree is also a great opportunity for the community to come together and for families to come along and take some photos.
"It's going to be a beacon of joy and it's never too early for joy," he said.
The tree will be lit every night until December 29 from dusk until 11pm.
"If we're going to do something so grand, let's not just have it up briefly, let's have it up for as long as we can," Cr Penfold said.
Maitland Musical Society also spread some Christmas cheer on the night, singing carols to get everyone into the festive spirit.
The lighting of the Christmas tree also coincided with the launch of the Mayor's Annual Food and Toy Appeal, in collaboration with Maitland Region Community Support and the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive.
"It's important to remember as we gear up for the holiday season that there are some people in our community doing it tough this year and Christmas can be a challenging time," Cr Penfold said.
Donations of non-perishable food, toys and other essentials are welcome at any of Maitland's four libraries in the East Maitland, Maitland, Rutherford and Thornton or at the Maitland Administration Centre.
For further details about Maitland's Christmas tree and the Annual Food and Toy Appeal, visit mait.city/Christmas-in-Maitland.
