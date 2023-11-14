The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council Administration Centre wins big at Newcastle Architecture Awards

By Newsroom
November 15 2023 - 10:32am
Outside the Maitland City Council Administration Centre. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland City Council's Administration Centre has won the 2024 Newcastle Architectural Medal for design excellence.

