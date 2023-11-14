Maitland City Council's Administration Centre has won the 2024 Newcastle Architectural Medal for design excellence.
In its citation at last week's Newcastle Architecture Awards, the jury commended the building's graceful simplicity and respect for Maitland's history and future, describing it as a masterful testament to the principles of architectural harmony, historical continuity, and functional excellence.
Council's building projects and services manager Todd Stanley said it was an honour to receive the accolade.
"Built by Hansen Yuncken, the Maitland Administration Centre was designed by council in collaboration with BVN, PTW and EJE [architects] to create a new space for our growing workforce, while preserving our city's rich history," Mr Stanley said.
"This project was many years in the making and this award is recognition of the hard work from both our team and our partners."
The Maitland Administration Centre also claimed an award for commercial architecture.
As a result of the win in Newcastle, the Maitland Administration Centre will now progress to the 2024 NSW Architecture Awards.
It has also been nominated for an Interior Design Excellence Award (IDEA) in the category of a Workplace Over 1000 square metres.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Sydney on Thursday, November 23.
