There's a chance to win a $5000 shopping spree at The Levee, and all shoppers need to do is spend $20 at its annual Black Friday sale.
From Friday, November 24 to Saturday, November 25, there will be 50 shops along The Levee participating in the annual sale.
All shoppers need to do to score the $5000 prize is spend $20 in a single transaction during the sale.
The Levee's public programs officer David Graham said the sale is a great opportunity to snag a bargain and get Christmas shopping finished early.
"One lucky shopper will win a $5000 shopping spree if they spend $20 at a participating store, scan the QR code and enter the secret code on the entry form," he said.
The Levee is well and truly embracing the Christmas spirit in the run up to the festive season.
The seasonal sale is complemented by festive Christmas decorations, Maitland's biggest ever Christmas tree, and the following week free Santa photos will kick off at The Riverlink.
"The Levee precinct is working hard to make this holiday season extra special, and we invite the community to support local businesses and join us for the Black Friday Sales," Mr Graham said.
For participating retailers and competition terms and conditions, visit www.thelevee.com.au/black-friday.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.