The Maitland Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Big prize up for grabs at The Levee's Black Friday sale

By Newsroom
Updated November 16 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Levee's Black Friday sale is on From Friday, November 24 to Saturday, November 25. Picture supplied
The Levee's Black Friday sale is on From Friday, November 24 to Saturday, November 25. Picture supplied

There's a chance to win a $5000 shopping spree at The Levee, and all shoppers need to do is spend $20 at its annual Black Friday sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.