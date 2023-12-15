Central Maitland park's multi-million dollar upgrades unveiled

There are now even more opportunities for play in Central Maitland with the unveiling of a brand new $7 million sport and entertainment precinct at Harold Gregson Reserve.
The community can now enjoy the park's new full sized basketball court, playground, skate park, amenities block, picnic shelter, RV parking and electric vehicle charging stations, with an events lawn and amphitheatre set to open in 2024.
The precinct is the fourth and final stage of the Maitland Regional Sports Complex redevelopment, which was jointly funded by Maitland City Council and the NSW Government, costing $27 million in total.
At its unveiling on Friday, December 15, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold and member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison were joined by Sunnyfield Disability Service's Kristy-Lee Brown and Christopher Bradley for the ribbon cutting.
Cr Penfold said the new facilities will help the space come alive after being underutilised for decades.
"When I was a little boy I used to ride BMX on a little track over the far corner, and it didn't have much else there at the time," he said.
"It's an improved family space, especially for the people that live in and around the CBD of Maitland, I think it's important to say if you live in and around the CBD you do lack space to recreate, and to be honest a full sized basketball that council owns, this is virtually it.
"Once we get the climbing tower completed on the other side and when the events lawn opens, both of those things will happen closer to Easter, then we'll really see this spot come to life."
Cr Penfold thanked the current and former state government for its support assisting council in the delivery of the project.
Ms Aitchison said the park will be a very important space for the community.
"It's great to have green space with facilities, and toilet amenity blocks, but also play facilities that give a variety of opportunity for kids to play," she said.
"I think it is really just about putting a nice recreational park facility in the middle of Maitland and opening up an area which has not really been used by many people in the past, it's wonderful."
The NSW Government contributed $3 million from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program and $2.7 million through the Resources for Regions Program for the sports and entertainment precinct.
