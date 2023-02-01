The Maitland Mercury
Sod turned on $7 million youth space project at Harold Gregson Reserve

By Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:30pm
Staff from Built, Moir Landscape Architecture and Maitland City Council with Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold, Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin and parliamentary secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

Sod has officially been turned on a $7 million project in central Maitland that will see Harold Gregson Reserve transformed into an exciting youth and events space.

