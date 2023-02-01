Sod has officially been turned on a $7 million project in central Maitland that will see Harold Gregson Reserve transformed into an exciting youth and events space.
The reserve, located next to Maitland Regional Athletics Centre, will feature a brand new play space, full sized basketball and multipurpose court, parkour equipment and an upgraded skate park.
It will also have an events lawn and amphitheatre, an amenities block, large picnic shelter, RV parking, public electric vehicle charging, and new parking and shade for the existing off-road remote control track.
Large legacy trees like figs are being planted to provide deep shade and improve canopy cover, and the site has been identified by council as one that will undergo further revegetation in the future.
The project is funded by the NSW Government in association with Maitland City Council, with $3 million coming from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program, $2,709,640 from NSW Resources for Regions Round Nine, and $1.2 million from council.
It's the fourth and final stage of the Maitland Regional Sports Complex.
Work starts next week and is expected to be finished before Christmas.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold, Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin and parliamentary secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin MLC joined staff from Maitland City Council, Moir Landscape Architecture and construction company Built on Wednesday afternoon to turn the sod and mark the start of the project.
Cr Penfold said he is particularly excited about the natural amphitheatre with sandstone seating.
"This has always been a very underutilised site," he said.
"The people of Central Maitland lack play area, I think people will come here from all parts of the city."
Another highlight is the full sized basketball court.
"Maitland doesn't have a publicly available full sized basketball court, it has many, many half courts but having that full court opportunity here will be key, and will attract people to come to this particular recreation facility," Cr Penfold said.
Mr Martin said it's a great project, and the state government is proud to be partnering again with Maitland City Council.
"Projects like this, they can really revitalise public spaces for community involvement," he said.
"Maitland is one of the fastest growing inland LGAs in the state of NSW, it needs and deserves great, new, modern public spaces for the community to come out and enjoy.
"It's a great spot that people from all around Maitland and its surrounding areas can come and visit."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
