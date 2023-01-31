Some of the state's most inspiring women have been named as finalists in the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards, including Rutherford's Debbie Barwick.
Ms Barwick is a finalist in the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year category.
She is the chief executive officer at NSW Indigenous Chamber of Commerce and chairperson at First Australians Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
NSW minister for women Bronnie Taylor said the 34 remarkable finalists are making a significant impact across the board, from science to education, health, industry, culture and community.
In other news:
"I'm always inspired by the calibre of women nominated for these awards and the outstanding contributions they are making in their communities across the state," Mrs Taylor said.
"There were almost 400 nominations, showcasing incredible women from all walks of life who are championing positive change. These finalists are an inspiration to us all and it's wonderful to see them getting the recognition they deserve.
"On behalf of NSW, I extend a massive congratulations to all the finalists. You are all incredible individuals who make enormous contributions to our communities."
There are seven award categories in the 2023 program, including the Premier's Award for NSW Woman of the Year, which is selected from pool of category winners.
The finalists are:
NSW Woman of Excellence Award
Dr Rebecca Deans - Randwick
Anne Dennis - Walgett
Arabella Gibson - Mosman
Unis Goh - Turramurra
Jodie Ward - Heathcote
NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award
Natalie Ahmat - Gladesville
Debbie Barwick - Rutherford
Jodi Edwards - Flinders
Lynda Edwards - Narromine
Kirsty Hargraves - Dubbo
Naomi Moran - Lismore
Aware Super NSW Community Hero of the Year Award
Elly Bird - Lismore
Randa Habelrih - Maroubra
Mary Hollingworth - Glen Innes
Angela McCann OAM - Coolamon
NSW Minerals Council Regional Woman of the Year Award
Emma Bracken - Suffolk Park
Gayle Dunn - Ulladulla
Dannielle Pickford - Banora Point
Sally Rogers - Eatonsville
NSW Young Woman of the Year Award
Ashna Basu - Randwick
Chanel Contos - Sydney
Lua Pellegrini - Toongabbie
Daniya Syed - Oran Park
Jiahui Diana Zhang - Blacktown
Advocate for Children and Young People One to Watch Award
Abbie - Epping
Matilda Gibson - Cessnock
Jorja O'Brien - Young
Grace Salkeld - Garthowen
Jasmine Seidel - New Lambton Heights
Coralie Smith - Ulladulla
Haniya Syed - Oran Park
Penelope Towney - Corrimal
Lucy Trease - Alstonville
Audrey Wood - Mount Kuring-gai
Winners will be announced on Thursday, March 9 at the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony at the International Convention Centre, Sydney and livestreamed online.
The awards are part of NSW Women's Week, which runs from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 12.
To read more about the awards and finalists, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/awards-and-events/nsw-women-of-year-awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.