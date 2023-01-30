Maitland City Brass Band is making some noise after the group was not invited to Maitland City Council's Australia Day ceremony for the third year in a row.
Before this three year hiatus, the band had performed at every council Australia Day event since 1971.
Maitland City Brass Band president Heidi Pollard said the group has not been given an explanation, and verbal talks with Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold last year had suggested the band would not be overlooked again in 2023.
"We're not really sure why we haven't [been invited], and we're really disappointed because the band has traditionally been a part of the Australia Day celebrations in the area since 1971," she said.
"I've been in the band for over 35 years and I've always done it, it's just been a tradition and the last three years we haven't even been invited.
"Over the last couple of years we have contacted the council, I've spoken directly with the mayor and the deputy mayor last year and they assured me that we would be invited this year and we haven't."
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums and the Maitland City Choir were also not invited to the Australia Day ceremony, which was held at East Maitland Bowling Club.
"That's how we survive, on community support and getting out in the community," Ms Pollard said.
"We're just a little bit gobsmacked because we love Australia and we love getting out in the community."
Ms Pollard expressed her disappointment by posting on Maitland City Brass Band's Facebook page, stating "3 Years in a row....we are beyond disappointed now. I think Maitland City Brass Band and Maitland Pipes and Drums have received the message loud and clear".
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold commented on the post, saying he was sorry to see this had happened.
"I suspect due to capacity issues at the citizenship/awards ceremony (temporarily at bowling club) they made that choice though I would have loved you at the riverfront," he wrote.
"I have raised my thoughts with management, and can assure you of more invitations into the future."
Ms Pollard said the band is getting less opportunities to perform, even though they ask for them.
"We just seem to be getting less and less performance opportunities within Maitland even though there's more going on," she said.
"We played at the Morpeth Bicentenary celebrations and we got such a good, overwhelming positive feedback from the community, and the kids love it.
"I don't know if it's a stigma towards brass bands, but we play modern pieces and traditional pieces, and the crowd seemed to love us."
Maitland City Council general manager David Evans told The Mercury council will ensure the band's involvement in Australia Day when ceremonies return to Maitland Town Hall.
"Council's ongoing renovation of town hall, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, have meant our annual Australia Day ceremony has been relocated to East Maitland Bowling Club in recent years," he said.
"This disruption has presented capacity restrictions, and in particular for our citizenship and official ceremonies.
"Following the completion of the renovations at the town hall, future Australia Day ceremonies will once again be held in the Maitland Town Hall.
"Maitland Council is proud of its longstanding association with and support of local community groups and institutions such as Maitland City Brass Band and Maitland Pipes and Drums, and council looks forward to being able to ensure their involvement in Australia Day from 2023 and onwards when we return to the Maitland Town Hall."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
