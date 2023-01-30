The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Brass Band calls out council after no explanation for Australia Day snub

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Maitland City Brass Band pictured in December. Picture supplied.

Maitland City Brass Band is making some noise after the group was not invited to Maitland City Council's Australia Day ceremony for the third year in a row.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

