The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Art competition returns and record barrel racing entrants expected at the 2023 Maitland Show

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
January 27 2023 - 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RM Williams Australian Stockhorse Flag Display will return to the show in 2023. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

The 2023 Maitland Show is shaping up to be an unmissable event with an action-packed program full of something for everyone - from thrilling rides to agricultural displays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.