Newcastle, Muswellbrook and Singleton in line for boosted Live Traffic NSW service

January 30 2023 - 12:17pm
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold and member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell in Lorn on Monday, January 30. Picture by Chloe Coleman

After a successful trial in Maitland, more Hunter council areas will be added to Live Traffic NSW's app, providing motorists with accurate, real time road and traffic information.

