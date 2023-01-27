Maitland High School principal shares top tips for starting year 7

Starting a new school is never easy, but luckily for 2023's Year 7 cohort their classmates are all in the same boat.
Maitland High School principal Paula Graham said open communication between students, parents and schools is key for being prepared and reducing worry heading into a new school.
There are lots of things parents and carers can do with their young person now to help them feel prepared before school starts.
"I think we can all remember when we started high school ourselves, it was a big step," Ms Graham said.
In other news:
"It can be good to talk to your young person about going to school and identify any worries or concerns they might have over the summer break.
"Sometimes it's around transport and how they're going to get to and from school, so doing some test runs to and from school can be good."
Parents and carers can help students find their bus stop if they will be catching the bus to and from school, and at school there will be plenty of staff helping them get on the right bus at the end of the day.
"If they're at school and they miss their bus, there's always someone at school and we'll stay with them until their parents can come and pick them up," Ms Graham said.
"I'm there until at least six o'clock so never, never worry if they've missed the bus - just come to the front office."
Ms Graham said knowing the school bell times can be helpful too, and schools will provide handbooks with all of that information.
Another important tip is having all books and stationary ready to go.
"It helps students feel like they're organised and on top and in control of things," Ms Graham said.
After school routines are a great way to set up a sense of organisation and reduce worry - make sure students know how they are getting home and once they are home have a quiet and distraction-free study space set up for homework.
"One of the great things to do now in the school holidays is to prepare a clean and quiet study space," Ms Graham said.
"Make sure it doesn't have any distractions, particularly mobile phones and televisions, for example, so they have a place where they can go to, settle in and do their study each day."
Something like a pin board or noticeboard can also help Year 7s stay organised, where they can put up their assessment tasks and homework planner and feel on top of things from day one.
Ms Graham said it's very important for parents and carers to be aware of what young people are doing online and to have conversations around the use of technology.
"Mobile phones can be a very, very big distraction so it's important that students have time away from their mobile phone, so they can engage in rich conversations with their family," she said.
"It's really good for parents to be able to ask more specific questions at the end of the day, so instead of 'how was your day?' and the young person saying something like 'good', ask 'what did you learn in science today?' or 'what was really great in English today?'."
Ms Graham said being nervous about transitioning into high school is quite normal and all schools have year advisors who are often the first point of contact for parents.
She said if there is ever something going on at home affecting the student, parents or carers are encouraged to always let the school know.
"I think just keeping the lines of communication open between home and school, and talking to young people in a positive way about what they're learning at school can really assist the young person," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.