Watson snares six wickets as Cessnock beat Maitland in John Bull Shield thriller

Cessnock bower Brent Watson was the star of the day taking 6-37 to steer his side to a thrilling one-run John Bull Shield win against Maitland at Lorn Park on Sunday.
Watson and Matt Hopley took nine wickets between them to book Cessnock's place in the John Bull Shield final against Newcastle Suburban Districts.
Maitland lost its last three wickets with the score on 113 to finish on 9/113 with Lachie Wishart unable to bat after injuring his Achilles tendon.
Cessnock opener Mark Bercini made a crucial 28 to help Cessnock scrape to 114. The innings struggled to make any headway after Maitland paceman Tim Burton dismissing Matt Hopley and skipper Joey Butler in his opening over to be on a hat-trick..
Watson contributed 19 and Darren Thomson and Luke Jeans both made 10 to be the only other Cessnock batters to make double figures.
Burton finished with 2-34 and also hit Cessnock batter Drew Olsen just under the eye with a rising ball which deflected off Olsen's forearm. Olsen went off the field for treatment but was able to resume later in the innings with a cut on his cheek and black eye.
Burton and young Raymond Terrace quick Tom Callen (1-10) caused all sorts of trouble with a fiery opening spell.
The pressure continued with Izach Dennis taking 3-26 and Riley Harrison 2-21.
Chasing 114, Maitland were cruising at 0/57 and on track for just their second win of the competition with City United pair Karl Bowd and Josh Trappel at the crease.
However, Watson turned the game on its head first capturing Bowd lbw for 21 off 18 balls and then having Trappel caught for 31 off just 27 balls by Mark Bercini to leave Maitland 2/58.
He added the wickets of Shannon Threlfo (6) and Lochie Heit (0) to have Maitland at 4/75.
His bowling partner Matt Hopley broke the sequence of Watson wickets dismissing Maitland skipper Ricky Denty for 11 and Maitland was reeling at 5/80.
Watson caught young wicketkeeper Aidan Eather (1) off his own bowling to make it 6/90 and in amazing finish he dismissed Riley Harrison for 16 with the score on 113.
Maitland needed two runs for victory but Hopley delivered the win capturing Izach Dennis (7) and Tom Callan (0) without addition to the Maitland score.
Cessnock finished second on the John Bull Shield ladder equal on points with Newcastle Suburban who were top courtesy of a superior net run rate.
Newcastle Suburban smashed Upper Hunter by eight wickets making 2/120 of 21.3 overs after dismissing Upper Hunter for 118.
Suburban skipper Mitchell Kroehnert was outstanding taking 5-8 off six overs and making 59 not out off 39 balls. Port Stephens' Jarrod Moxey was 36 not out.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.