Watson snares six wickets as Cessnock beat Maitland in John Bull Shield thriller

Updated January 29 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:16pm
Brent Watson, pictured playing for Greta Branxton, had a match winning return of 6-37 for Cessnock against Maitland. File Picture

Cessnock bower Brent Watson was the star of the day taking 6-37 to steer his side to a thrilling one-run John Bull Shield win against Maitland at Lorn Park on Sunday.

