A man shot dead during what police to believe was a targeted attack at a Hunter Valley home has had his identity publicly released.
Zachery 'Zac' Davies-Scott, a 25-year-old known in the Heddon Greta area as 'Donnie', was shot in the chest and killed when multiple people entered a home at Traders Way about 11pm on December 27.
Emergency crews were called, but he died at the scene.
IN THE NEWS:
Hunter Valley Police District investigators ran the initial inquiry before the matter was handed to the State Crime Command.
Strike Force Roslyn has been set up to investigate the fatal shooting.
Homicide squad detectives on Tuesday released an image of Mr Davies-Scott and CCTV footage depicting a white SUV driving erratically along Main Road at Heddon Greta around the time of the shooting.
Police have been told the group who allegedly forced their way into Mr Davies-Scott's home fled the scene in a white SUV.
Homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police were examining the 25-year-old's associates and focusing on his interactions in the weeks leading to his death.
"We are treating this murder as a targeted attack, with detectives canvassing if Zac had any ongoing conflicts or issues," he said.
"The footage we have released shows a white SUV driving on Main Road in a very erratic manner immediately after the murder, overtaking a van on the inside shoulder of a single lane road.
"We are in the Hunter again today to continue asking all of these questions, canvassing for more witnesses and CCTV, and continuing to piece together who Zac was and how he came to be a victim of an horrific crime."
The Mercury reported at the time that six adults and two children were inside the home when the attack took place.
It was understood that Mr Davies-Scott lived at the property.
Police are continuing to urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.