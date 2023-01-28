Kurri Weston Mulbring has claimed first innings points on day one of their clash against top of the table City United finishing the day seven runs ahead with eight wickets in hand.
Western Suburbs are poised to exploit City's stumble and take first spot in their own right after also claiming a day-one first innings lead against Raymond Terrace at Coronation Oval.
The Warriors dismissed the powerful City batting line-up for 173 and were 2/180 after 31 overs at the close of play at Kurri Central.
In other news
Ben Herring will resume on 66 and Lachie Vasella 10 after openers Steve Abel (59) and Tyler Power (30) got the Warriors off to solid start.
In contrast only Ricky Dent with 14 made double figures as City's top four had a rare combined failure.
Nic Neild claimed Josh and Matt Trappel's wickets on his way to 3-39. Steve Abel continued his fine 2023 taking 3-48 and Elliott Maher an economical 2-20 opening the bowling.
Andrew Vickery top scored with 31 for City, Sam Jordan and Aidan Eather both made 26 and Ryan Merrick 24.
Western Suburbs take a 44-run lead into day two of their clash against Raymond Terrace after dismissing the Lions for 92 and making 6/136 in reply.
Paceman Luke Kealy led the Plovers attack taking 4-20 of 15 overs, while Harry King (2-20 off nine) and Shaun Hill (2-3 of 1.4 overs) took two wickets each.
Jaxon Brooks top scored with 28 in an innings which featured four ducks.
Shannon Threlfo top scored with 43 and Zac Gayfer made 31 as the Plovers made 6-136 off 35 overs to finish the day with first innings points.
Eastern Suburbs are well on top of Northern Suburbs after posting 243 at King Edward Park and having the visitors at 4/50 at stumps. Lachie Wishart fell just short of a century making a fine 92.
Thornton will look to collect first innings points and push for a potential outright after dismissing Tenambit Morpeth for 149 and making 4/135 in reply at the close of play.
Lochie Heitt made 60 for the Bulls who were on the way to building a large total until Thunder put the clamps on and forced false shots.
Elliott Thompson and Dan Willis both took three wickets and Jamie Krake and Dylan Maxted two wickets each.
Thornton were struggling at 4/60 before Jamie Krate and Jake Moore steadied the innings.
