The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Vandals tear up pitch at Max McMahon Oval

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max McMahon Oval curator George Hyde, right, with Western Suburbs Cricket players from left, Zara and Jazlyn Dennis and Cameron Goff. Picture by Jonathan Carroll. Inset, the damage on Monday.
Max McMahon Oval curator George Hyde, right, with Western Suburbs Cricket players from left, Zara and Jazlyn Dennis and Cameron Goff. Picture by Jonathan Carroll. Inset, the damage on Monday.

To say George Hyde is devastated would be an understatement following vandalism to Max McMahon Oval's pitch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.