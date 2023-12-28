The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Region may fall short of housing target

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated December 29 2023 - 9:07am, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The region could be short up to 2000 homes a year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
The region could be short up to 2000 homes a year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter could fall 10,000 homes short of the state government's five-year housing target.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.