Severe thunderstorm warning for the Hunter

A severe storm warning has been issued for much of the Hunter for the remainder of Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology released the warning at 2:11pm, saying that Maitland, Cessnock, Singleton, Dungog and Newcastle were at risk.
Large hail stones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected throughout the afternoon.
The State Emergency Service advises residents to:
An updated warning from the BOM is expected by 5:15pm.
The severe storms come just days after parts of Maitland - particularly Rutherford - were hit with huge hailstones that damaged roofs, cars and other property. The weather event may have marked the Hunter's worst hail storm in almost 20 years.
The SES responded to more than 120 calls in the area, which were only completed on Thursday afternoon.
More updates to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.