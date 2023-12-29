The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Severe thunderstorm warning for the Hunter

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated December 29 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satya Railton, 8, plays in the storm near Carrington Pumphouse. Picture by Marina Neil
Satya Railton, 8, plays in the storm near Carrington Pumphouse. Picture by Marina Neil

A severe storm warning has been issued for much of the Hunter for the remainder of Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.