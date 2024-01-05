The Maitland Mercurysport
Rohan Tungate tops standings as Max Fricke wins Aussie Speedway title opener

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 5 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 4:15pm
The Hunter's Rohan Tungate leads and Josh Pickering is fourth going into round two of the Australian Speedway Championship at Kurri Kurri on Sunday night.

