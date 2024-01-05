Rohan Tungate tops standings as Max Fricke wins Aussie Speedway title opener

The Hunter's Rohan Tungate leads and Josh Pickering is fourth going into round two of the Australian Speedway Championship at Kurri Kurri on Sunday night.
Former Australian champion Tungate leads the series with 16 points, one point ahead of Victoria's triple-Australian champion Max Fricke who won the opening round in Brisbane on Thursday.
Fricke collected the maximum four points from the final and finished with 15 points all up.
In the final, Pelaw Main's Tungate was second, 2020 World Under-21 champion Jaimon Lidsey, from Milduria in Victoria, third and Heddon Greta's Pickering fourth.
Lidsey is equal on 15 points with Fricke, with Pickering on 12 points going into his home leg.
Reigning Australian champion Jack Holder is equal fifth on 10 points with his brother Chris, a five-time Australian champion and 2012 World Champion.
Newcastle's Sam Masters, the 2017 Australian champion, is 10th on seven points, while the 2016 Australian champion Brady Kurtz is seventh equal on eight points with Queensland's Ryan Douglas.
Tungate and Pickering will be confident of podium finishes at their home track where they have both performed so well in recent seasons including Pickering winning the 2023 Founder Cup in December
Gates open at Kurri Kurri Speedway Club at 4.30pm on Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults, 16+years, concession $25 and children 10-16 $10. Children under-10 are free. There is no EFTPOS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.