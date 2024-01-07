Rohan Tungate wins shortened round two of Aussie speedway title at Kurri Kurri

Hunter rider Rohan Tungate was awarded the win in a shortened round two of the Australian Speedway Solo Championships at Kurri Kurri on Sunday night
Officials abandoned round two after the running of the 20 qualifying heats due to track conditions.
Despite the track staff's efforts to bring back the surface of a section of the circuit that was breaking up, at a meeting of the riders and race officials, it was decided in the interest of safety to declare the event as a result at the end of the five rounds of point-scoring heats.
Tungate, from Pelaw Main, was awarded first place with his top score of 14 points which included four heat wins and a second place.
The 2018 Australian champion, went into the round as the championship series leader after collecting 16 points in the opening round at North Brisbane.
He now leads the series on 30 points from three-time Aussie title title holder Max Fricke on 27, Mildura's Jaimon Lidsey on 23, reigning Australian champ Jack Holder on 22 and Heddon Greta's Josh Pickering on 19.
Holder and Fricke both finished on 12 points on Sunday, but Holder gained second place on the podium on a countback with Fricke finishing third.
"It's a good result tonight especially for my team," Tungate said. "We have been able to stay on plan and to be the leader of the series after this round is satisfying but there's still three rounds to go."
"These were phenomenal races for me! Despite the challenging track conditions, I felt surprisingly light on it.
"Unfortunately, the competition concluded after the heat stages due to the poor track conditions.
"Adding 14 points to my overall score, I maintain the lead in the Australian individual championships. Three more rounds to go - let's keep pushing."
The championship trail now moves to Albury for round three on Tuesday night.
AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (AFTER ROUND 2/5): 1 Rohan Tungate 30, 2 Max Fricke 27, 3 Jaimon Lidsey 23, 4 Jack Holder 22, 5 Josh Pickering 19, 6 Chris Holder 18, 7= Brady Kurtz 16, Ryan Douglas 16, 9 Sam Masters 15, 10 Ben Cook 14, 11 Zach Cook 13, 12 James Pearson 11, 13 Keynan Rew 7, 14= Tate Zischke 5, Michael West 5, 16= Fraser Bowes 4, Jye Etheridge 4.
