2024 DAKAR RALLY: Toby Price 7th overall after eventful stage 3

The Hunter's Toby Price finished ninth on an eventful stage three of the 2024 Dakar Rally to climb to seventh overall.
Price stopped twice to assist fellow riders and lost time after an early mistake on the 483km time section of the 733km leg.
His teammate and reigning champion Kevin Benavides had a far better run and won the stage in a time 4h39m28s, just over six-and-a-half minutes ahead of Price.
In the general rankings, Botswana's Ross Branch still leads, 3m11s ahead of Chile's Jose Ignacio Cornejo and 5m08s in front of American rider Ricky Brabec.
Benavides is sixth (+20m32s), Price seventh (+22m57s) one place ahead of fellow Australian Daniel Sanders (+24m13s)
Speaking after the stage Price said: "Yeah, it was quite an eventful stage for me today. I made a small mistake early on, which cost me some time.
"Then I saw Sam (Sunderland) at the side of the track, I stopped to make sure he was ok, but it turned out to be a mechanical issue.
"After that, I got my head down and tried to make some good progress. I was stuck in the dust of another rider for a fair few kilometres but managed to get past him in the sand and was able to make some good time there.
"Unfortunately, towards the end of the stage, we came across another rider who had crashed, so we stopped to help him, call the helicopter, and make sure nobody else was in danger.
"So, it's been a bit of an up and down day, but we're here in the bivouac now, bike is good and getting serviced, and I'm ready for more of the same tomorrow."
Overall standings:
