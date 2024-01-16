Lace up your walking shoes - entries open for 30th palliative care fun run

Friends of Palliative Care's annual walk and fun run is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever in its 30th year.
The popular fundraiser has a reputation for outdoing itself, always raising more money than the year before, and in 2023 it raised a record-breaking $30,640.
FOPC president Montana Duggan said she hopes the event will continue the trend and raise even more this year.
"We're looking forward to our 30th year this year and we're hoping to make it bigger and better than ever," she said.
"Obviously we're happy with whatever [fundraising] we can get, but every year for the past three or four years we've beaten the previous year's record, so it'd be awesome to keep that tradition going."
The inaugural event was held in 1994, and every year it raises money to help FOPC continue to provide exceptional end of life care services in Maitland, Singleton, Cessnock and Dungog.
The organisation provides equipment for families to care for their loved one in their own home, and pays for the latest training for medical professionals.
"We're fully non-profit, so we fully rely on these sorts of events and donations," Ms Duggan said.
"The support we provide is to allow people to pass away in their home; we provide equipment for them, all free of charge, we also pay for pharmacy accounts and medications for patients.
"We also spend a fair chunk in educating local nurses and doctors and allied health workers each year to attend CPD (continuing professional development) seminars."
Ms Duggan said the best part of the walk and fun run each year is bringing the community together.
"Everyone's there because they've got a reason and a passion for it, whether that be they work in the field or whether they have recently lost a loved one. Everyone's there for the same reason," she said.
The event is held at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre, and is on Sunday, March 10.
It will feature a 10 kilometre fun run starting at 7.30am, a five kilometre fun run starting at 8.15am, a five kilometre family-friendly walk starting at 9am, a raffle, remembrance ceremony and coffee and food vans.
Ms Duggan said the money raised will help ease pressure on families.
"It takes some pressure off, it eases the burden of them having to worry about finding the finances to be able to have their loved one at home," she said.
The FOPC committee is seeking raffle prize donations from local businesses, which need to be finalised by the first weekend in February. If you are able to help, contact friendsofpalliativecare@gmail.com.
For tickets to enter the event, visit stickytickets.com.au/r6ozj/friends_of_palliative_care_walk__fun_run_brought_to_you_by_penman_electrics.aspx.
