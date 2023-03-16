The Maitland Mercury
Friends of Palliative Care's annual fun run and walk raises record breaking $30k


By Chloe Coleman
March 16 2023 - 12:30pm
Friends of Palliative Care volunteers participating in the fun run and walk. Picture supplied.

The annual Friends of Palliative Care walk and fun run has broken its own record once again, raising a huge $30,640 for the organisation.

