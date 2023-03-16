The annual Friends of Palliative Care walk and fun run has broken its own record once again, raising a huge $30,640 for the organisation.
All money raised goes towards helping Friends of Palliative Care (FOPC) support those receiving palliative care across Maitland, Cessnock, Singleton and Dungog.
Held at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre on Sunday, March 12, 250 people attended the event which is being remembered as "amazing".
FOPC president Montana Duggan said it was wonderful to see so many people so passionate about raising money for palliative care services.
"Our three events (10 kilometre run, five kilometre run and five kilometre walk) went very smoothly and successfully," she said.
"We ended the day by drawing the raffle and a short remembrance ceremony to remember the loved ones lost."
In other news:
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums played a beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace, which was followed by a minutes silence.
"There were many tears and hugs shared as people stood silently to remember their loved ones," Mrs Duggan said.
"A beautiful and touching way to end the event."
Mrs Duggan said she was shocked when the final tally was revealed.
"There were many emotions in the room," she said.
"We did not expect to break our fundraising record this year. There were a few tears, followed by smiles and laughter as we all celebrated this amazing achievement."
The money raised will help FOPC continue delivering their support service for those receiving palliative care.
Their support includes, and is not limited to, paying for pharmacy accounts, providing equipment to use at home, sponsoring local doctors, nurses and allied health professionals to attend conferences, so they can stay up to date with protocols, and the bucket list experience.
The bucket list experience, which is the organisation's newest support, lets those receiving end of life care submit a request for financial support to tick something of their choice of their bucket list.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.