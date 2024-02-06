City's artistic flair leaves judges with a tough choice

An explosion of creative talent is about to go on display as final preparations for the Maitland Show Art Prize are made.
There are 150 entries in the prestigious competition - 50 more than last year - and organisers are run off their feet trying to hang them all in the Thomas Morgan Pavilion at Maitland Showground before opening night.
Chief steward Amorelle Dempster said there were strong entries across all of the categories and even several contenders in the emerging artist section.
She urged the city to come to the opening night on Wednesday, February 7, and see the display for themselves.
"I want people to come and have a look at the talent that is in this town and have the pleasure of taking a walk through the works," she said.
"We've got quite a number of emerging artists, there are about 20 works from young people. This year our theme is Celebrating our Youth and we are over the moon with how many artists have put their work in the competition. Their work is extraordinary."
Ms Dempster said entries in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander section were also strong.
She said judges Shona Trescott and Bessie O'Leary would have a tough time choosing the winners.
"Both judges will talk about the quality of the work and what they saw on opening night," she said.
"Some of the works are incredible, they are beautiful works. The quality is really there. For a competition that is part of the Maitland Show, it is great to see so many entries."
The winners will be announced on opening night. Tickets are still available. Slow Food Hunter Valley are providing the food.
Tickets are $15 each and are available from the Maitland Showground office.
The entries can also be viewed during the Maitland Show at Maitland Showground on February 16, 17 and 18.
