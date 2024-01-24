Pat lots of farm animals for three days without leaving the city

A vision to help suburban families connect with the farm has unleashed an explosion of animal-related activities at the Maitland Show.
Organisers are expanding the treat of patting a pig, and taking a walk through the animal nursery, to provide even more hands-on experiences.
When the February show opens its doors children and their parents will be able to interact with three different farm animal activities - the animal nursery, the pat an animal pen and the agriculture display area.
The nursery will encompass a wide range of small and medium sized animals and some of them will eat food out of your hand.
Once families finish there they will walk through the poultry pavilion and see some very fine roosters and chooks. Then it's time to indulge in the pat an animal pen.
At this pen they can get up close and personal with pigs - which were a big hit last year - and also get aquatinted with ducks, chickens and even a few rabbits.
Then, look for the signs to the agriculture display area - which is in the horse stables behind the cattle judging arena - and there's even more animals to interact with.
There will be alpacas, sheep, dairy and boer goats and even donkeys.
"It's a real life experience of what it's like to be close to a farm animal," Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said.
"These animals are all quiet and are used to being around people so they will be happy to interact with the public."
Mr Gleeson said the NSW Alpaca Youth Group would be part of the agriculture display area and available to answer any questions about the breed.
"We've got a really good line up of animals," he said.
"It will be a permanent display over the three days and will be in addition to the animal nursery and the pat an animal.
"We have a heap of signage that will go out to remind people to go looking for the agriculture display area in the horse stables."
When families have seen the display they can head toward the pig racing and see just how fast those little piglet legs can travel.
The pig racing, which isn't on the main track, can be found near the pigeon pavilion.
There will also be cattle judging to watch on the Friday, stud beef and Boer goat judging on the Saturday and dairy goat judging on the Sunday.
Maitland Show is at Maitland Showground on February 16, 17 and 18.
Tickets are $18 for one day for an adult, $30 for a 2 day pass and $40 for a 3 day pass.
A family pass - for two adults and four children - is $50 for one day, $90 for 2 days and $130 for three days.
