Fancy yourself as a Lego master? Maitland Show wants your entries

It's time to start thinking about entering the 2024 Maitland Show.
There's a wide range of sections to choose from - everything from wood work to photography, art, craft, embroidery, cooking, plants and even produce.
This year there will even be a Lego section for the first time, which is sure to get the creativity flowing.
The schedules for each section are starting to become available on the Maitland Showground website.
Entries will open in December and close before the show.
Showground manager Brett Gleeson said people need to start planning their entries now so they are ready for the February show.
"It's a good time to start looking through the schedules for the different sections and thinking about what you could enter," he said.
"If you leave it until the end of January there will be competitions you won't be able to enter.
"Certainly in terms of horticulture, people should have had their pumpkins in six weeks ago - perhaps they have done that already.
"There's other things people could grow that doesn't take so long - there's lots of opportunities for people to find something that interests them."
Mr Gleeson said the committee wants to see more entries in 2024 than it did this year.
He would like more young people to make entries for the show and thought it could become a school holiday project for the whole family.
Mr Gleeson said entering the show was a way the community could make a contribution toward the show movement and the future of the Maitland Show.
"We need more people to become involved, especially our youth as they are the future of the show," he said.
"There are young people in Maitland that have never been to the show and who don't know where the showground is. We would like to see that change."
The show will be held on February 16, 17 and 18 at Maitland Showground.
