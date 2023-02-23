Scorching temperatures and a storm couldn't stop the city from embracing everything on offer at the Maitland Show.
Sideshow Alley had thrill seekers lining up for a ride, the rodeo had it's biggest crowd in many years and the pavilions were filled with entries for everyone to admire.
Even the pollination woes in the lead up to the show were somewhat abated with entries in several categories.
It was nowhere near the level the horticulture competition it's used to, but it was the best the city could do given the lack of bees - thanks to the varroa mite outbreak.
Hot days in the lead up to the show didn't take any shine off the floral display. The McDonald Pavilion was treated to a brilliant display of colour under fairy lights.
Tickets are still being counted but at this stage it seems there were between 22,000 and 25,000 people through the gate on February 17, 18 and 19.
Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson was pleased with the crowd and said the show faired well on the Saturday, with temperatures close to 40 degrees.
The larger rides were stopped during the hottest part of the day as a safety precaution and visitors were encouraged to wear a hat, apply sunscreen and stay hydrated.
A storm in the evening saw the fireworks cancelled at the last minute, and the strong wind as the Demolition Derby took place had some patrons leaving to take cover.
A tree that split in two and fell on a car and part of a toilet block was another complication.
"We had people come through in the morning until it became too hot, and then things died down during the middle of the day, and then the crowds came back in the afternoon," he said.
"Unfortunately a storm came up and we weren't able to execute the fireworks. It was a decision based on safety.
"Some people wanted us to go early with the fireworks but we couldn't because we had widely advertised it was happening at 9pm and people would have been with their animals then, and not at 8.30pm."
Mr Gleeson said the rodeo continued to delight the crowd and more people attended this year than in 2022.
"We had a very good crowd on the Friday night ... It was the biggest crowd at the rodeo in many years," he said.
"They drank more than they did last year as well, but perhaps that's because it was hotter this year.
"We sold about 75 per cent of the alcohol that we had ordered just on the Friday night so on Saturday morning there was a scurry to go and buy some more. We sold twice as much Great Northern as Iron Jack.
"On Saturday night there wasn't much alcohol sold at all. The rodeo crowd are bigger drinkers than the crowd that came in on the Saturday night."
Mr Gleeson said he wasn't sure if the 2023 crowd was as big as last year, but in his mind it was still a successful show.
"We had very good competitor numbers and probably the best commercial sponsorship support that we've had," he said.
"The pavilions were the best I have seen them since I have been here, and they were all full.
"The McDonald Pavilion looked fabulous with the theme of pollinators and the giant insects that were hanging from the rafters complimented that."
