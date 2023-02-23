The Maitland Mercury
Huge crowd flocked to Maitland Show 2023 at Maitland Showground

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:44pm
Scorching temperatures and a storm couldn't stop the city from embracing everything on offer at the Maitland Show.

