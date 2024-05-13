The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Stapleford double helps Maitland Magpies to 3-2 win against Olympic

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 13 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Stapleford, pictured earlier this season, scored a double in Maitland's 3-2 win against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday, May 12. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Sophie Stapleford, pictured earlier this season, scored a double in Maitland's 3-2 win against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday, May 12. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

The Maitland Magpies overcame a 2-1 deficit to score a memorable 3-2 win against keen rivals Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from A-League

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.