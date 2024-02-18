Maitland Magpies beat Magic 4-2 to claim inaugural Charity Shield

The Maitland Magpies have won their first silverware of 2024 claiming the inaugural Northern NSW Football Women's Charity Shield with a 4-2 win against Broadmeadow Magic on Friday night.
Broadmeadow Magic defeated Lambton Jaffas 3-1 to win the NNSWF Men's Charity Shield.
Magpies key new signing Georgia Amess scored a double and returning star Bronte Peel and young up-and-comer Damikah Barwick-Taylor scored the other two in what coach Keelan Hamilton described as a very entertaining game for the neutral observer.
"It's always nice to win silverware. We're really chuffed," Hamilton said.
"It's something new. There was a lot of people there for the men's and women's games. It was a really good event put on the Northern NSW Football and hosted by Edgeworth."
For the Magpies, new signing Amess created havoc up front and showed a great understanding with Peel, who is back fulltime with the Magpies after playing college football in the US.
"We're excited to have Bronte full time. She is a very good player and someone who is a good person to have around the group," Hamilton said.
"She has started the season very well and I thought her and Georgia Amess, particularly those two on Friday, really had a good combination and played really well for the team."
Hamilton said overall he was pleased with the match and the Magpies progress towards their opening game of the NPLW season against Newcastle Olympic at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday, February 24.
"I think there were some really positive signs. We did some really good things at times, but equally I think it also showed we've got a fair way to go in our development," he said.
"In the first half I don't think we were anywhere near as we can be, but we showed some good things and showed we are a threat going forward in attack.
"Some of our young players coming on in the second half showed we have some good depth coming through for the future."
Among those young prospects was 16-year-old Damikah Barwick-Taylor, who received some first grade experience last year and most of her time on Friday night.
"She scored a nice goal and is a bright prospect for the future," Hamilton said
