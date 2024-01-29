Maitland Magpies add some class and look to rebuild squad from within

The Maitland Magpies have made some class signing but will be looking to rebuild their team going into 2024 with home grown talent.
The Magpies will be missing eight out of last season's first grade team, but coach Mick Bolch said while they would leave a big hole it was provided an exciting chance for local juniors to put their hand up and fast track their development.
The key signings for 2024 are defenders Jordan Jackson (Broadmeadow Magic) and Callum Bower (Charlestown Azzuri), as well as exciting attacking player Regan Lundy (Azzuri).
Tommy Davies and Will McFarlane are both having a year off, Adam Blunden is going back a division to play with his brother at Belswans, Sean Pratt has signed with Lambton Jaffas, Ty Cousins gone to Charlestown Azzuri, Rhys Cooper has gone back to Newcastle Olympic, Ty Paulson to Valentine and Flynn Goodman signed with Edgeworth.
"They are massive losses," Magpies coach Mick Bolch said.
"We're rebuilding at the moment. We've signed four players and there are a couple of good young players coming through
"We are hoping that Isaac Collins steps up further this year.
"We've got a young boy Charlie Pollard, a 16-year-old, who has come back to the club from the Newcastle Jets. He is doing really well in the midfield for us.
"We expect big things from him this year.
"We had a disappointing end to last season (semi-final loss to Weston) and this year will be about rebuilding and we just have to see how these young boys step up.
"The club is keen to push through some of the local juniors coming through."
Perhaps the most exciting "recruit" is Zack Thomas who returns to the Magpies after a year in Melbourne.
Regarded as the best defender in the competition before his departure, Thomas will play alongside Jackson in the central defence.
"We signed Jordan from Melbourne where he had a season last year. Before that he was at Broadmeadow Magic," Bolch said.
"He is a very good defender and will combine well with Zack Thompson in the back for us.
"I think Callum Bower will do really good for us. He plays either left or right back in a similar mold of Alex Reed."
The Magpies' Mr Fix It of recent seasons, former A-League utility Alex Reed is back, but his start will be delayed by four to five weeks with an injured ankle.
Taylor Pate will step into the No.1 goalkeeping role, with support from the evergreen Matt Trott.
The Magpies star duo up front joint captains Braedyn Crowley, who won the competition's top individual award for the second year running, and Jimmy Thompson remain and will be an even bigger threat with the classy Lundy joining them."
Charles Cox, Damon Green and Lachy Webb will be asked to do a ton of work in the midfield.
"The starting 11 is going to match it with anyone, but our depth off the bench has not really been tested at first grade. They will need to step up.
"We've certainly got goals in us and I think the defence is looking solid."
The season will kick off with a home game against Valentine at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, February 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.