Despite Maitland's up and down men's NPL campaign, star striker Braedyn Crowley won the competition's top individual award for the second year running on Saturday night.
More than 400 people gathered at the Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre for NNSW Football's end of year awards night. Crowley was also announced as golden boot winner, scoring 28 goals despite missing a month of football through injury.
It was a big night for club's women's NPL side who played in their maiden finals campaign to go with a State Cup title in July.
Coach Keelan Hamilton won coach of the year while attacker Mercedes McNabb was named young player of the year. Charlestown Azzuri striker Cassie Corder was named NPL women's player of the year.
NNSW Football's CEO Peter Haynes congratulated the winners and thanked everyone for an outstanding season.
"Cassie and Braedyn were extremely deserving winners of the NPL NNSW Player of the Year awards," he said.
"Braedyn continued to excel in the NPL Men's NNSW competition, receiving consecutive awards for his impressive performances and scoring an incredible number of goals this season."
Crowley's gong comes after the Magpies skipper swept the 2022 awards, winning player of the year, players' player, media player of the year and golden boot.
The Magpies also held their club presentation night on Friday at the East Maitland Bowling Club.
Crowley swept the first grade men's awards with Brock Thompson winning reserve grade's top player award.
In the women's NPL, Madison Gallegos won player of the year while Ella McDonald won both most outstanding and players' player for reserve grade.
Men's NPL assistant coach Gavin Woolfe was recognised for 10 years service as was Blake Rutherford, while the club person of the year award went to Kate Sutton.
The Bruce Humphries award, recognising exceptional dedication and commitment, went to Simon Rutherford.
This season Maitland's first grade men's side were unable to replicate their premiership success from 2022. Despite enjoying a nine game winning streak after a slow start to the campaign, the Magpies lost a minor semi-final to Coalfields rivals Weston.
The women's side fell one game short of the grand final, losing to Newcastle Olympic in the preliminary final after finishing the regular season in third.
