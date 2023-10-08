The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NNSW NPL: Maitland's Braedyn Crowley named men's player of the year

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 8 2023 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braedyn Crowley controls the ball against a Lambton defender this season at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Braedyn Crowley controls the ball against a Lambton defender this season at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

Despite Maitland's up and down men's NPL campaign, star striker Braedyn Crowley won the competition's top individual award for the second year running on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.