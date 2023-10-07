The Maitland Mercury
Story behind the creation of Walka Water Works in 1888

By Chas Keys
Updated October 8 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 10:16am
The Walka Water Works site in the 1970s. Picture by Jamie Wicks
To begin with, the European settlers of Maitland and surrounding areas relied for their water supply on creeks and lagoons, just as the Wonnarua people had for millennia.

