A second-generation business tucked away in the Rutherford industrial area will celebrate 30 years of operation this Saturday.
Blinds Nice was started by Helen and Kevin Lambert in April 1991, and for the past eight years the ship has been captained by their son Ashley, who has worked there for 20 years.
It all began as a cedar timber mill in Racecourse Road, selling Venetian blinds and shutters which were shipped all over the country.
Over time, the retail side of the business became the primary focus, but the Lamberts still manufacture a small portion of their products on site.
Now located in Little Kyle Street, the 30 year milestone actually came during COVID lockdown, so the Lamberts are putting on a big party to make up for lost time.
"We're all pretty lucky, we all get along pretty well and we've all done our own thing so we focus on different areas of the business," Ashley said.
"It's been a good ride."
Even after passing the baton, his father Kevin still comes into work three days a week, and his mother Helen is there four days.
The anniversary party on Saturday, October 7 will feature barista made coffee, an opportunity to chat to Wendy from Wow Factor Interior Design, spring into summer promotion with exclusive discounts and prizes, and 2NURFM will be there broadcasting live.
Visit Blinds Nice at 17 Little Kyle Street Rutherford. The birthday celebration is on Saturday, October 7 from 9am to 1pm.
