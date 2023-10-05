The sun is shining, the flowers are blossoming and the birds are chirping - it must be time for the Church Street Spring Fair.
This year, the fair is being officially opened at Grossmann House's heritage rose garden which is celebrating a special milestone.
It has been 50 years since the rose garden, now called the Wilga Abrahams Heritage Rose Garden, was first planted.
Mrs Abrahams' son Stephen, who carefully tends to the garden throughout the year, will be on hand to tell stories of the garden's history, his mother and her impact on it, and what kind of roses it's home to.
The roses are heritage breeds and keep with what would have been available at Grossmann House when it was first built.
Many species in the garden are from the 1800s, such as the 1814 Blush Noisette, and 1868 Zephirine Drouhin.
Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses chairperson Holly McNamee said the garden first came about when the National Trust took over the property from the Department of Education.
"The local rose society were really interested in putting together a heritage rose garden because there were no gardens left here because it was a school," she said.
"In the end, in 1973 in June the roses were ordered."
Volunteers got to work weeding and fixing the soil, which had been used as a playground.
"From that 50 years, there are a couple of original roses left from then," Ms McNamee said.
The rose garden will be the site of the Church Street Spring Fair's official opening, and Ms McNamee said it's fantastic Stephen Abrahams will be there.
"It's just wonderful we've got one of [Wilga's children] to come back, who's also a huge rose enthusiast, to come back and look after it," she said.
Mr Abrahams has lots of rose tips to share.
"Roses like three main things; sun, water, soil - which can be improved with cow manure and mushroom compost," he said.
"They will not do well without a combination of those three things.
"Choose proven varieties, not necessarily the latest new rose. Good all round roses for beginners include the David Austin types."
The spring fair, which is on Saturday, October 14, will have local stalls, discounted entry to Grossmann and Brough houses, a bridal display by the Museum of Clothing, refreshments and fibremakers displays.
Tickets are on sale now for the Distillation of Spring fundraising event, on Friday, October 13 at 6pm which will have music by the St Mary's organist, canapes, drinks and a silent auction with wonderful experiences and prizes to bid on.
Visit nationaltrust.org.au/event/distillation-of-spring for tickets ($80).
